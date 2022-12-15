Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will co-produce the film with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films. Lauren Neustadter will also produce for Hello Sunshine alongside McKenna for Lean Machine.
Kutcher joined the project in August 2021.
Your Place or Mine premieres Feb. 10, 2023, on Netflix.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Witherspoon also stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, while Kutcher was last seen in the film Vengeance.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.