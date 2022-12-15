Apple TV+ is developing a Mythic Quest companion series.

The streaming service announced the new comedy Mere Mortals in a press release Thursday.

Mere Mortals takes place in the same universe as Mythic Quest, which returned for a third season on Apple TV+ in November. Mythic Quest follows the staff of the fictional studio behind the MMORPG video game Mythic Quest.

Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game. The show hails from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day as executive producers.

The new series follows the model of the Mythic Quest episodes "Everlight," "A Dark Quiet Death," "Backstory!," "Mythic Quest: Quarantine," and the upcoming episode "Sarian," set for release Friday.

Mythic Quest was renewed through Season 4 in October 2021.