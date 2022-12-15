Writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy will be honored at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a press release Thursday that Murphy, 57, will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award at the awards show in January.

The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Peacock.

The HFPA Board of Directors chooses the Carol Burnett Award recipient based on their body of work and the lasting impact their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences. Past recipients include Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Murphy is known for creating the series Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, 9-1-1, Pose and The Watcher, and for executive producing American Crime Story.

Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said. "His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards."

The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water, Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus are among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes. Eddie Murphy will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony.