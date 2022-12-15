Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his third consecutive year.

The 38-year-old writer, comedian and television personality confirmed Thursday that he will return to host the 2023 Grammys in February.

"I'm super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!" Noah tweeted.

Noah is the second person to host the Grammys at least three consecutive times in the past 30 years, following LL Cool J.

The Grammy Awards are presented by the Recording Academy and honor outstanding achievements in the music industry. The 2023 ceremony will take place Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

In an interview with Billboard, Noah said it is "thrilling" to host the Grammys for a third time.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this. It is thrilling," the star said. "For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," he added. "I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

Noah left the Comedy Central late-night talk show The Daily Show this month and will launch his Off the Record stand-up comedy tour in January.