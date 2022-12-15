Lourd's father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, had announced the birth Tuesday at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"My daughter had a baby last night," he said at the event. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."
Lourd and Rydell welcomed their first child, son Kingston Fisher, in 2020, and married in March of this year. Lourd attended the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise in October after announcing in September that she was expecting her second child with Rydell.
Lourd, the daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, is known for playing Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars films. She has also appeared in multiple seasons of the FX series American Horror Story.
