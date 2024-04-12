'Young Woman and the Sea' trailer: Daisy Ridley plays historic swimmer
UPI News Service, 04/12/2024
Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Young Woman and the Sea.
The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley.
Young Woman and the Sea is based on the Glenn Stout book of the same name, which recounts how real-life American competitive swimmer Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926.
"Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement -- a 21-mile trek from France to England," an official description reads.
