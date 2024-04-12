Ryan Gosling is the odd man out in a new promo for Saturday Night Live.

The 43-year-old actor appeared in a teaser for the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Thursday. Gosling will return to guest host SNL for the third time Saturday.

The promo features Gosling, musical guest Chris Stapleton and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman.

Stapleton, a country music singer, wears a denim shirt and cowboy hat, while Gosling sports a cardigan and baseball cap. Gosling feels left out when Sherman joins them in full cowgirl regalia.

"Sarah, you said it would be weird if we dressed up for Chris," Gosling says.

"I dressed up for me," Sherman responds before tipping her cap at Stapleton. "Little lady."

Stapleton tells Sherman he loves her hat, leading Gosling to glumly admit, "You look so cool."

NBC previously released a promo that shows Gosling fangirling over Stapleton and rehearsing how he will introduce himself to the country music star.

Gosling previously hosted SNL in 2015 and 2017.

The actor most recently starred as Ken in the Barbie movie and discussed performing "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.