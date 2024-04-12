Sabrina Carpenter is back with new music.

The 24-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Espresso" on Friday.

The "Espresso" video shows Carpenter push a potential suitor overboard and use his credit card to enjoy a sunny day on the beach with her girls.

The video is directed by Grammy-nominated music video director Dave Meyers.

Carpenter told Vogue that "Espresso" celebrates self-confidence.

"The song is kind of about seeing femininity as your super power, and embracing that confidence of being that [expletive]," the star said.

"Since the day I heard the song, I saw a beach atmosphere -- and more specifically this kind of old school [and] modern environment," she added. "[I wanted to capture] the playfulness that I like to use throughout all of my videos."

Carpenter released her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, in July 2022, and a holiday EP, Fruitcake, in November 2023.

The singer will perform Friday at Coachella music festival.