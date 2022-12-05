You People is the feature film directorial debut of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who also co-wrote and produced the film with Hill.
The movie follows a new couple (Hill, Lauren London) who fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Murphy, Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures.
