Apple TV+ is teasing Servant Season 4.

Servant is a psychological horror series created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The show follows Sean (Kebbell) and Dorothy Turner (Ambrose), a grieving couple who hire a nanny, Leanne Grayson (Free), to care for Jericho, a reborn doll.

The Season 4 trailer shows Leanne embrace her dark side as Uncle George (Boris McGiver) shares the truth about Leanne with the Turner family.

"Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?" an official description reads.

Servant Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes, with Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala as directors.

Season 4 premieres Jan. 13, 2023.