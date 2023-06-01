June marks the official start of summer, but it also means summer movie and TV series premieres. There are several highly anticipated shows worthy of binge-watching when sitting under air conditioning is preferable to being outside.

There's a debut documentary from one of music history's most popular girl groups, the return of a long-running show that's become a cult favorite and there's Chris Hemsworth . Yes, he's bruised, but back for another round of action-hero hijinks in Extraction 2. Here are 10 of the June TV premieres you'll want to watch.

'TLC Forever' -- Lifetime

TLC bandmates Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda"Chilli" Thomas soldiered on after Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' untimely death almost 20 years ago. But after a biopic and an infamous Behind the Music episode where the group explained how the economics of the music business left them broke after selling millions of records, the two remaining members are telling their own story.

In TLC Forever, a new documentary on Lifetime, Watkins and Thomas tell their version of the group's dynamic rise, including how they felt abandoned by the music industry after Lopes' death. And, the duo is shown plotting the comeback that led them to this summer's tour with Sean Kingston, En Vogue and Shaggy. The two-hour doc premieres on Lifetime on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 16 -- FX

The ever-popular show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is now in its 16th season, setting a milestone as the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history. The cast and creators achieved the mark with the same nucleus of actors since 2005 when Its Always Sunny first aired.

Creator Rob McElhenney stars with Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito in the FX series. From the trailer, it appears the gang at Paddy's Pub is back with their usual dysfunction, pointed insults and affinity for all things crass. Season 16 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on FX on June 7.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 -- Netflix

Never Have I Ever wraps up after four seasons following high schooler Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she deals with the challenges of her father's death amidst the everyday issues of being a teenager figuring out school and life. In the new season, Devi continues to have two love interests to choose from, Paxton or Ben.

But a dark horse candidate is emerging for her affections in the person of new cast member Michael Cimino, who plays Ethan. This season, viewers will find out when Devi does whether or not she makes it into Princeton University. Never Have I Ever premieres on Netflix on June 8.

The Tony Awards -- CBS

'The show must go on' is the mantra Broadway stars live by. But the weeks-old Writers Guild of America strike has impacted the Tony Awards, which received a special waiver to continue. They were granted the waiver after being lobbied by playwrights within the WGA. The annual awards show will now be unscripted. Top nominees are the musical Some Like It Hot with 13 nods and &Juliet, Shucked and New York, New York with nine. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony, which airs on CBS on June 11.

'Extraction 2' -- Netflix

Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake after being presumed dead for the last nine months. That's just in time for his latest mission, rescuing a gangster's family who've been abducted for ransom. As might be expected of something written by Joe Russo with Sam Hargrave at the helm and the Russo brothers producing, it's an action-packed, big-budget film. The sequel to the first Extraction, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, follows Hemsworth as he tries to figure out the mysteries of his past while saving the day. Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili join the existing cast, which includes Adam Bessa and Golshifteh Farahani. Extraction 2 premieres on June 16.

'Outlander' Season 7 -- Starz

The good news is that Outlander has 26 more episodes to go and a green-lit prequel series. But the bad news for its legion of fans is that the series is ending after its eighth season. It's been a long ride for stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie, who've been playing the roles since 2014. The show helped the then-fledging Starz network, now known as the home for Power and its spinoffs, become relevant. The 16-episode Season 7 will air in two parts -- the first eight episodes debut on the streamer on June 16 with the rest of the season to come in 2024. In the time-bending world of the show, the American Revolution is shown in the trailer as Jamie vows not to fight the war against his son.

'The Bear' Season 2 -- FX on Hulu

The Bear, based on a real-life Chicago sandwich shop, became an hit for Hulu after its 2022 debut. Jeremy Allen White plays New York chef Carmen "Carmy Berzatto," who returns to run his brother's business after he dies by suicide. In Season 2, The Bear changes directions as Berzatto takes the unexpected windfall his brother left to open a restaurant. The series adds two episodes, expanding to 10.

Returning cast includes Ayo Edebire as Sydney, along with Oliver Platt, Lionel Boyce and Abby Elliot, with new cast member Molly Gordon. "This is coming from a place of wanting to start fresh and clean," Carmy says in the trailer. The Bear Season 2 premieres on June 22 on FX on Hulu.

'And Just Like That' Season 2 -- Max

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon return as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in Season 2 of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot.This season marks the return of Kim Cattrall. Cattrall played Samantha on the original SATC but declined to be involved in the new iteration. Until now. Her scene comes in the season finale and doesn't include screen time with any other characters. And Just Like That Season 2 debuts on June 22.

'Grown-ish' Season 6 -- Freeform

Grown-ish, the Freeform show that extended the TV lives of the Johnson siblings from Black-ish, announced in March that Season 6 would be its last. Yara Shahidi stars as Zoey and Marcus Scribner portrays Junior. In the series ending video, Shahidi said Season 6 will run in two parts. The summer 2023 episodes will premiere on June 28, with the remaining episodes coming in 2024.

'Hijack' -- Apple TV+

Idris Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator traveling from Dubai to London when his plane is hijacked. Fortunately for the rest of the passengers, Nelson will rely on his skill set to try to take the plane back. Elba has been prolific since his breakthrough role as Stringer Bell on the HBO series The Wire, doing several critically acclaimed movies and TV shows both in the U.K. and stateside. This time, he leads a cast that includes Archie Punjabi (The Good Wife) and was co-created by George Kay of the popular Netflix series Lupin. The seven-part series premieres on June 28.