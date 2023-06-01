TBS has announced its Daniel Radcliffe-Steve Buscemi anthology comedy series Miracle Workers: End Times is set to premiere on July 10.The Season 4 cast will also include Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass.Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins and Lisa Loeb will guest star."In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior and a ruthless warlord face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs," a synopsis from the network said."Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader."Season 3 premiered in 2021.