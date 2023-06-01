TBS has announced its Daniel Radcliffe-Steve Buscemi anthology comedy series Miracle Workers: End Times is set to premiere on July 10.

The Season 4 cast will also include Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass.

Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins and Lisa Loeb will guest star.

"In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior and a ruthless warlord face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs," a synopsis from the network said.

"Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader."

Season 3 premiered in 2021.