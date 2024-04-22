Retired football star Tom Brady will be the target of a new comedy roast.

Netflix released a trailer Monday for the special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The comedy roast will stream live May 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Netflix. It will be the first live roast in history to air unedited and uncensored, according to Today.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will host the special, with comedian Jeff Ross and other "surprise roasters" to poke fun at Brady.

The trailer promises "No helmets," "No mercy" and "No Brady rule."

Brady played for the National Football League (NFL) team New England Patriots for 20 seasons and was also a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The athlete announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, only to return to the Buccaneers less than two months later. He announced in February 2023 that he was retiring "for good."