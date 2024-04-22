Marvel Entertainment is teasing the new film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine is a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) and is directed by Shawn Levy.

The trailer shows Deadpool (Reynolds) recruit Wolverine (Jackman) to help him save his loved ones. The reluctant allies team up against their common enemy, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Marvel had teased the trailer Sunday with a poster showing Deadpool touching Wolverine's retractable claws.

Reynolds and Jackman previously worked together on the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman has played Wolverine in several other X-Men films, along with the spinoffs The Wolverine (2013) and Logan (2017). He last portrayed the character in Logan.

Reynolds confirmed in September 2022 that Jackman had agreed to reprise Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters July 26. The film is the first Deadpool movie since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019.