Christina Hendricks is a married woman.

The 48-year-old actress married camera operator George Bianchini at a wedding Saturday in New Orleans, People reported Sunday.

Hendricks and Bianchini tied the knot at the historic Napoleon House in the French Quarter. Guests included Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, fashion designer Christian Siriano, and actresses Mae Whitman and Retta.

"New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me. And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle," Hendricks said.

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually," she added.

Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the rock band Garbage, officiated the ceremony.

"Went to the state of Louisiana. Got my license as an officiant in New Orleans. Wedded two beautiful people who are madly in love and if all felt romantic and right," Manson wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag "#christinaandgeorgeforever."

Hendricks and Bianchini started dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023. Hendricks was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend, from whom she split in 2019.

Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Holloway on the AMC series Mad Men.