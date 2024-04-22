Bachelor Nation couple Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller have called it quits on their relationship.

Grippo confirmed his split from Fuller during Monday's episode of the Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick podcast, saying, "we definitely ended things."

"I don't have anything bad to say," he added of his ex. "She's amazing and I know that she's going to continue to do amazing things."

People had reported Saturday that Grippo and Fuller "separated several months ago."

Grippo was last seen on Fuller's Instagram page in July 2023.

Grippo and Fuller confirmed their relationship during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion, which aired in November 2022. The couple appeared on the show together amid news that Fuller had ended her engagement to her Season 8 co-star Johnny DePhillipo.

"We've been friends for a while. We met last year through mutual friends," Grippo said at the time.

Grippo previously appeared in Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, while Fuller was a contestant in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.