Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne are to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also to be honored at the event are Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

The ceremony is to air live on Disney+ and ABC from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 19.

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement Sunday night.

"This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

To qualify for induction, artists must be active for at least 25 years and "created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll," according to the Hall of Fame's website.