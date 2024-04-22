Warwick Davis taking break from social media after death of wife Samantha
UPI News Service, 04/22/2024
Willow, Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis is taking a break from social media after the recent death of wife Samantha.
"I'm done here, Signing off," Davis wrote on X Sunday, promoting some fans to express concern for his well-being.
His adult children, Harrison and Annabelle, quickly took to the platform to clarify: "Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologizes if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison."
