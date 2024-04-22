Willow, Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis is taking a break from social media after the recent death of wife Samantha.

"I'm done here, Signing off," Davis wrote on X Sunday, promoting some fans to express concern for his well-being.

His adult children, Harrison and Annabelle, quickly took to the platform to clarify: "Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologizes if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison."

Warwick Davis and Samantha married in 1991.

The 54-year-old actor announced the March 24 death of his wife, founder of dwarfism charity Little People UK, on April 18. She was 53.

In a statement to the BBC, Davis called his spouse his "favorite human."

"I miss her hugs," he said. "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family."

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Davis' most recent Instagram post is from October and shows him and Samantha grinning for the camera.

"A long overdue date night with my beautiful wife. She felt a bit overdressed for. mcDonald's!" he captioned the selfie.