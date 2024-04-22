Becky G has joined the lineup for the Latin American Music Awards.

Organizers announced Monday that Becky G will host and perform at the awards show this week.

The Latin AMAs is a counterpart to the American Music Awards that honors Spanish-speaking artists.

The ninth annual awards show will take place Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UniMas and Galavision.

Becky G joins previously announced hosts Thali­a, Alejandra Espinoza and Carlos Ponce. She will perform her new song "Mercedes" with Oscar Maydon.

"Hosting and performing at the Latin AMAs, just after releasing 'Mercedes,' feels like stepping into a whirlwind of excitement and creativity," Becky G said in a statement. "It's a celebration of past achievements and future aspirations, all wrapped up into a vibrant event that honors nuestra musica."

Other performers include Feid, Anitta, Manuel Medrano, Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma and Farruko.

Feid and Peso Pluma lead the nominees with 12 nominations each, followed by Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera with 11.