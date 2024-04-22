Netflix is introducing the new series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Monday featuring Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a mystery series based on the Holly Jackson novel of the same name.

The show follows 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers) as she investigates the murder of a high school student who was killed five years prior.

"I'm thrilled about this show, and getting to be Pip has been a dream," Myers told Netflix's Tudum. "Whether you've read the book or not, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is an experience all around. I think people are really going to like it."

The cast also includes Anna Maxwell Martin , Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton, India Lillie Davies, Rahul Pattni, Henry Ashton, Mitu Panicucci and Orla Hill.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells. The series is commissioned by the BBC and produced by Moonage PIctures, in co-production with ZDFneo and Netflix.

The show will premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer before it starts streaming on Netflix later this year.

Myers is best known for playing Enid Sinclair on the Netflix series Wednesday, which was renewed for Season 2 in January 2023.