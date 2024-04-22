Cody Johnson is extending his Leather tour.

The 36-year-old country music singer announced fall dates for the ongoing tour Monday.

The new dates begin Sept. 6 in Rapid City, S.D., and conclude Nov. 16 in State College, Pa.

Tickets go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin April 30.

Johnson first announced his Leather tour in September 2023 and extended the tour the next month.

The Leather tour kicked off Jan. 19 in Sacramento, Calif. Johnson will next perform Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

Johnson is known for the singles "Diamond in My Pocket," "Til You Can't" and "The Painter." He released his ninth studio album, Leather, in November 2023.

The singer was nominated for three awards and performed at the CMT Music Awards this month.