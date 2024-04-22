Pentatonix singer Kirstin Maldonado is married.

The 31-year-old recording artist married videographer and director Ben Hausdorff, 32, at a wedding Sunday outside Dallas.

Maldonado and Hausdorff said their vows at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas, according to People.

Maldonado's Pentatonix bandmates Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee were among the 175 guests.

"I just think a wedding is so special because when are all those people going to be in the same room and celebrating [again]? It's all your favorite people all together," Maldonado said.

Singer and actress Blair Goldberg shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram.

"this was texas @kirstin x @hausdo are marrrriedddddd!!!" she captioned the post.

Maldonado and Hausdorff met in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Elliana, in June 2022.

Pentatonix's most recent non-holiday release was the single "I Rise" in August 2023.