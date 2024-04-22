Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Watchers.

ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Dakota Fanning.

The Watchers is written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and produced by her father, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs).

The film is based on the A. M. Shine novel.

The Watchers follows Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland along with her pet bird.

"When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night," an official description reads. "You can't see them, but they see everything."

Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere also star.

The Watchers opens in theaters June 14.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
M. Night Shyamalan and his wife, Bhavna Vaswani, have two other daughters, Shivani Shyamalan and Saleka Shyamalan. Saleka Shyamalan stars with Josh Hartnett in M. Night Shyamalan's new mystery thriller film, Trap.