Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Watchers.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Dakota Fanning

The Watchers is written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and produced by her father, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs).

The film is based on the A. M. Shine novel.

The Watchers follows Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland along with her pet bird.

"When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night," an official description reads. "You can't see them, but they see everything."

Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere also star.

The Watchers opens in theaters June 14.