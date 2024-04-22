South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group shared a highlight medley for its greatest hits album 17 is Right Here on Monday.

17 is Right Here will feature all of Seventeen's Korean singles, Korean versions of its Japanese singles, and four new songs: "Maestro," "Lalali," "Spell" and "Cheers to Youth."

Seventeen released a promotion schedule for the album earlier this month. The group will release music video teasers Wednesday and Thursday.

Seventeen will officially release 17 is Right Here and a new music video April 29.

News of the greatest hits album comes ahead of Seventeen's ninth anniversary as a group, which falls in May.

The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.