Vertical announced Monday that it has acquired North American distribution rights for the film The Exorcism. Vertical will open the film June 7.

Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a horror movie actor who unravels during his latest production. Ryan Simpkins plays Miller's daughter.

Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce also star. Joshua John Miller directs and cowrote with M.A. Fortin.

The Exorcism marks Crowe's second exorcist related movie after The Pope's Exorcist. The director is also the son of The Exorcist actor Jason Miller.

Scream creator Kevin Williamson produced with Ben Fast and Bill Block at Miramax.

The Exorcism will stream on Shudder after its theatrical release.