Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Monday that Monkey Man will be available for rent or purchase on Tuesday. Monkey Man will be available at digital video-on-demand retailers.

Prime Video and Apple TV list a pre-order price of $24.99. The film opened April 5 in theaters and remains in theaters this week.

Dev Patel co-wrote, directed and stars in the action film. Patel plays an anonymous man using the name Bobby to infiltrate a criminal organization.

UPI praised Monkey Man in its review for showcasing unique action and paying homage to classic martial arts films.

Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher and Pitobash Tripathi also star. Paul Angunawela and John Collee cowrote with Patel.