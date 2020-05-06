'The Voice' Results: Top 9 artists determined for Season 18 including "Wild Card" Instant-Save pick
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/06/2020
The Voice drastically cut its Season 18 competition from 17 contestants to only nine artists during Tuesday night's results show on NBC.
The nine artists who survived elimination during Tuesday night's one-hour broadcast will advance to The Voice's live shows from remote locations next week on NBC.
Of the Top 17 artists that performed on Monday night from their homes, the top votegetter on each team automatically advanced to the next round on Tuesday night's results show.
The four artists who received the most home viewer votes and won automatic spots in the Top 9 were Todd Tilghman, a 42-year-old from Meridian, MS, from Blake Shelton's team; Cammwess, a 22-year-old from Blythewood, SC from John Legend's team; Micah Iverson, a 26-year-old from Tokyo, Japan, from Kelly Clarkson's team; and Thunderstorm Artis, a 24-year-old from Haleiwa, HI, from Nick Jonas' team.
The Voice coaches Kelly, John, Nick, and Blake were then each asked to basically pick a favorite and save one artist out of the remaining three members on his or her team.
Nick, however, had to choose amongst four artists since his Saved artist from this season, Michael Williams, an 18-year-old from Mason, OH, was voted into the Top 17 after his four-way Knockout.
Blake chose to save Toneisha Harris, a 44-year-old from Roswell, GA; John opted to save Zan Fiskum, a 23-year-old from Seattle, WA; Kelly chose to advance Megan Danielle, a 17-year-old from Douglasville, GA; and Nick selected Allegra Miles, a 17-year-old from St. John, USVI.
One of the two remaining artists -- or three, in the case of Nick's team -- from each team subsequently received the chance to perform live and compete for the "Wild Card" spot in the competition.
The person from each team chosen to sing was based on which artist had received more home-viewer votes during Monday night's two-hour performance show.
Representing "Team Blake," Joanna Serenko, an 18-year-old from St. Louis, MO, was able to sing for the "Instant Save" as one of the Wild Card picks, which ultimately eliminated Joei Fulco, a 23-year-old from Lancaster, CA, from the competition.
On behalf of "Team Legend," America preferred Mandi Castillo, a 23-year-old from San Antonio, TX, over Mike Jerel, a 31-year-old from Ashburn, GA. Mike was therefore ousted from Season 18 ofThe Voice.
The Wild Card pick for "Team Kelly" was Cedrice, a 28-year-old from San Diego, CA, which resulted in Mandi Thomas, a 33-year-old from Memphis, TN, getting sent home.
And "Team Nick" artist Michael Williams got to sing for the "Instant Save," eliminating Arei Moon, a 28-year-old from Orlando, FL, and Roderick Chambers, a 38-year-old from Miami, FL, from the running.
The performance portion of the live results show kicked off with Joanna from Blake's team singing "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" by James Taylor.
Blake said, "Oh my God, she's such a good singer," while she performed. Blake called her voice "smooth" and "accurate" and begged America to vote her through. The coach later complimented her for being so unique and great at her craft in being able to convey a lyric.
Mandi Castillo then took the stage with "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper as a member of John's team.
John gushed about how Mandi Castillo had delivered "a beautiful, soulful, and heartfelt" performance that was both "gorgeous" and "well-executed." John said he was grateful the singer had chosen to work with him given the beauty in her vibrato and tone.
Also fighting for a "Wild Card" spot, Cedrice belted out "Breathin" by Ariana Grande.
Kelly told Cedrice's she's such a star with a cool vibe as well as a light in this world.
"I cannot wait to buy your record one day! You are bigger than this moment, remember, no matter what happens," Kelly noted, adding that she's "so magical."
And finally, Michael sang "To Love Somebody" by the Bee Gees for "Team Nick," hoping to secure the final spot in the Top 9 artists.
Nick told Michael that he deserves to be in the Top 9 and he's so proud to be the singer's coach. Nick thanked Michael for showing his heart and soul in every performance he's done thus far, as well as for bringing joy to other people through song.
Before the live results were revealed, John noted he believed Mandi C. had given the best Wild Card performance of the night.
America was given a five-minute window in real time to vote on The Voice app or NBC.com for their favorite act of the four, and by the end of the commercial break, The Voice host Carson Daly announced Joanna had been instantly saved as the Wild Card artist.