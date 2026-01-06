Lionsgate plans to begin production in 2026 on The Housemaid's Secret, a sequel to its holiday box office hit The Housemaid, the studio announced Tuesday.

The film is based on the second novel in Freida McFadden's best-selling trilogy and has been in development for several months.

The Housemaid has grossed $133 million worldwide in its first 17 days of release, including more than $75 million domestically. The success has prompted Lionsgate to move forward with the next chapter of the franchise, which follows the story of Millie (Sydney Sweeney). The film stars Amanda Seyfried, Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.

Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine will return to adapt the sequel, with producers Todd Lieberman, Paul Feig and Laura Fischer also set to return. Sweeney is expected to executive produce, with Lionsgate developing the project with Feig returning to direct and Sweeney and Morrone reprising their roles.

"It's clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly -- and audibly -- to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said.