Netflix announced the judges panel for its Star Search revival on Tuesday. The live talent show premieres Jan. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrissy Teigen are the new judges. Jelly Roll is a recording artist, Gellar an actor and Teigen a model and author. Gellar is also producing and starring in a Buffy, the Vampire Slayer revival.

They will offer feedback to contestants performing music, dance, comedy, magic and variety. There will also be a separate juniors competition.

Netflix announced Anthony Anderson as host of Star Search in November. Star Search will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST for five weeks. Audiences will be able to vote for their favorite acts.

The talent competition originally ran from 1983 to 1995 with host Ed McMahon and 2003-2004 with Arsenio Hall.