Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier and Ian McKellan's Magneto returned in a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday.Also seen in Tuesday's minute-long teaser is James Marsden's Cyclops.The trio have played the characters in numerous X-Men superhero movies dating back to 2000.Doomsday is set for theatrical release on Dec. 18.Marvel Studios previously announced that Chris Evans would be back as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth would once again play Thor.Robert Downey Jr. -- who played Iron Man in Avengers movies for more than a decade -- will play the villain Doctor Doom in Doomsday.