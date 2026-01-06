The special is to air on CBS Thursday night. It will also stream on Paramount+
1923 and Mobland alum Mirren is the recipient of the Golden Globes' 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, while And just Like That and Hocus Pocus icon Sarah Jessica Parker is the winner of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award.
Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globe Awards gala Sunday.
The ceremony recognizes excellence in film and TV. It will also air on CBS and stream on Paramount+
