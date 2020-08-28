"As Pedro and Chantel quickly learned, when you marry a person, you marry their family, and this unique modern family is getting bigger, feistier and more international than ever before on both sides of the aisle," TLC revealed in a press release announcing the Season 2 premiere.
The show's first season featured Chantel's parents, Karen and Thomas, and her sister Winter and brother River in Atlanta, GA, at odds with Pedro's mother Lidia and sister Nicole in the Dominican Republic.
In Season 2, Chantel and Pedro will be shown trying to make their American dreams come true, with Chantel about to graduate nursing school and Pedro working hard.
The couple will attempt to reignite their flame in the romance department, but a visitor derails those plans when Chantel's older brother, Royal, returns home to Atlanta -- and he's not alone.
Royal apparently met a woman named Angenette from the Philippines online and fell in love with her, which resulted in a quick courthouse marriage.
Chantel, however, is suspicious of her new sister-in-law's intentions.
While Chantel digs for the truth behind Angenette's motive for coming to the United States, Royal and Angenette plan to have a second wedding in her village back home, which would take Chantel's whole family on a trip across the world.
Meanwhile, Nicole in the Dominican Republic finds herself smitten with a man who lives in New York named Alejandro.
"But, just like with her older brother, the drama follows Nicole as Alejandro has a troubling secret she's hiding from Pedro and their mother Lidia. While this rollercoaster season unfolds, viewers are reminded that there's never a dull moment," TLC teased of the new season.
A summary of the biggest and most memorable moments from The Family Chantel's first season will air as a special episode called The Family Chantel: Reliving the Past on Monday, October 5 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.
TLC announced it had ordered Season 1 of The Family Chantel in April 2019 and then premiered the show in July of last year. The series wrapped in September 2019 with Chantel and Pedro's family having unresolved issues.
But The Family Chantel's renewal may come as a surprise to fans since Chantel told Entertainment Tonight back in April, "We're not currently filming anything right now besides [90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined]... We're not sure if there is anything else for us in the future."
However, Chantel confirmed at the time she and Pedro were definitely up for shooting a second season of their own reality show.
"We would like to," Chantel noted.
"I think it's helpful to film even in the bad times we have with our arguments and everything, because when you watch it back, it sort of puts everything into perspective and you see how you were actually reacting in certain moments and you can process it better and see if it was rational or not."
Chantel and Pedro also confirmed in April there was still a lot of family drama worth filming and watching although their marriage was "in a better place."
"Family issues, are they ever ending? Like, they're never ending and I feel like that's an ongoing thing that you have to continuously work at," Chantel shared.
"And I mean, hopefully certain things will all just come out in the wash because you have to get over certain things and let them go, so, family is definitely still an issue with us."
Chantel and Pedro met online over five years ago, and Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa.
Pedro and Chantel have since weathered major marital ups and downs involving outspoken and stubborn family members as well as their own trust and jealousy issues.
Chantel learned from a friend in the Dominican Republic that Pedro's mother and sister allegedly set up her meeting with Pedro so they could eventually marry and Pedro could obtain a Green Card and have a better life in America.
Chantel and her family therefore wondered whether Pedro's family successfully tricked Pedro into marrying her or if he was even a part of this "conniving, evil, malicious" ploy to begin with.
Chantel just hoped Pedro fell in love with her the organic, fairy-tale way, and Chantel tried to get to the bottom of the accusations on Season 1 of The Family Chantel.
All the while, Pedro's family accused Chantel of taking Pedro away from them and being a selfish, controlling wife. Pedro's mother and sister didn't like Chantel but hoped to move to the United States to be closer to Pedro.
The Family Chantel's first season featured both families gathering together twice in the Dominican Republic in order to hopefully talk out their issues and find peace, but mean words were thrown around and screaming erupted.
Chantel vented in one episode, "They're not receptive to any kindness. I hope all dogs go to heaven because Pedro's mom and sister are complete b-tches. There's no way [they're] going to be living with me under the same roof -- ever."
The Season 1 finale showed Chantel throwing a drink at Coraima following a heated discussion about Pedro's wild night out in the Dominican Republic. Nicole naturally took Coraima's side, but Pedro had Chantel's back.
90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined aired on TLC earlier this year and gave viewers a glimpse into the lives of former90 Day Fiancefranchise stars -- including Chantel, Pedro, and their families -- as they quarantined themselves at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chantel and Pedro were shown living in Georgia in the tiny apartment they had been quarantined in for about a month in one Self-Quarantined episode while Karen, Thomas, River and Winter were shown living in Karen and Thomas' family home in Atlanta in another episode.
Pedro's sister Nicole and mother Lidia also appeared in a third Self-Quarantined episode which showed Nicole staying at the New York City apartment of "a friend" (Alejandro, presumably) after she became stranded in America as her mother Lidia remained home alone in the Dominican Republic with three dogs.
Nicole's decision to leave their mother alone had drawn criticism from Pedro, however Nicole had insisted that hadn't been her intention.
"I was only coming for one week and it's been five now," Nicole insisted.