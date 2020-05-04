'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' spoilers: Who are the finale winners? What couples make the finale?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/04/2020
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart spoilers reveal which couples last through the end of the show and who wins the musical competition, as well as whether either of the Final 2 couples found lasting love.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is heading into its fourth episode on Monday, May 4, which will continue to feature musicians, singers and songwriters looking for love and the perfect musical blend and partnership.
[The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers thatreveal the winners of Listen to Your Heart and what happens in the finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.]
After three Rose Ceremonies, love triangles and blossoming romance, the remaining couples include Chris Watson, a 30-year-old from Los Angeles, CA, and Bri Stauss, a 28-year-old waitress from Provo, UT; Trevor Holmes, a 29-year-old in social media marketing from Thousand Oaks, CA, and Jamie Gabriellea, a 21-year-old hostess from Nashville, TN; Matt, a 32-year-old musician from Milford, CT, and Rudi, a 24-year-old studio vocalist from San Antonio, TX; and Ryan, a 28-year-old ophthalmic technician from Dearborn Heights, MI, and Natascha, a 33-year-old pop singer from New York, NY.
The rest of the couples who will appear in the next episode are Brandon Mills, a 34-year-old in security detail from Louisville, KT, and Savannah, a 25-year-old yoga instructor from Nashville, TN, and Sheridan, a 27-year-old musician from Austin, TX, and Julia, a 27-year-old patient advocate from Philadelphia, PA.
However, Brandon and Julia seem to have lingering feelings for each other, leaving Sheridan and Savannah in limbo as to where their relationships stand.
Now that the process is getting more serious, viewers already had to say goodbye to Danny, a 26-year-old from Sherman Oaks, CA, and Bekah, a 25-year-old from Washington, D.C., after the first musical competition of the season.
In addition, Gabe Baker, a 28-year-old community organizer from Houston, TX, and Ruby, a 25-year-old private music instructor from Austin, TX, quit the show during last week's episode because they didn't feel a sincere connection that could carry them through the process.
So is anyone falling in love so far this season?
Bri and Chris already revealed to each other they're falling in love, and Jamie and Trevor's romance survived Natascha Bessez's allegations Trevor had cheated on and lied to his ex-girlfriend.
Other relationships also continue to develop and blossom.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart upcoming spoilers
Now that the show has reached its musical portion in which couples compete against each other by singing well-known songs, the harmony of the couples will continue to be tested, and performances will determine which pairs advance and which ones go home.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart couples whose performances best showcase love and their devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.
"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," host Chris Harrison recently told Entertainment Tonight.
"Look, I don't have to preach to the choir here," Harrison added, "but that moment at the Oscars when Bradley and Lady Gaga were performing together, and we all thought they could literally fall on the stage and make a baby right at that moment, that is what we're trying to create."
"That's what Listen to Your Heart is -- can you create that chemistry?"
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone reported which two couples made it all the way to the end of the show, shortly after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart filmed its finale in February.
In a February 13 blog post as well as in a series of matching tweets, Carbone revealed the finale was filmed on February 12 in Nashville, TN.
According to the spoiler blogger, the finale was filmed in front of an audience at The Country Music Hall of Fame in the CMA Theater, and two couples competed in a musical showdown.
The two couples who faced off were Chris and Bri as well as Trevor and Jamie, Carbone reported.
Bri and Chris reportedly exchanged professions of love backstage before their final performance.
Bri and Chris took the stage with "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran and "To Make You Feel My Love" by Adele.
And Trevor and Jamie sang an original song in addition to "Speechless" by Dan and Shay.
Kaitlyn reportedly asked Jamie and Trevor onstage if they were in love, and Trevor said they were falling in love and planned to continue dating after the show.
When asked if they fell in love because of the show or because of their shared love of music, both Trevor and Jamie insisted they just got each other and had never experienced that before with anyone else.
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart winning couple spoilers
The judges deliberated after the four performances, and according to Carbone, Bri and Chris were named the winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
Bri and Chris reportedly won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video.
Bri and Chris were also supposed to be leaving on a tour after The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's finale airs on ABC in May -- however that would now appear to be in doubt, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chris and Bri reportedly planned to remain a couple afterThe Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart wrapped filming, as did Trevor and Jamie.
However, Carbone predicted weeks ago Trevor and Jamie's relationship would not last, claiming that Trevor is "a dog."
"[Four] women emailed to tell me what a f**k boy he is. So Jamie has no idea what she's in for once this is all said done," Carbone wrote in his blog earlier this year.
"He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I'm in double digits now of women who've contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways. Good luck, Jamie."
And in an April 22 blog post, Carbone reported Trevor and Jamie's relationship is in fact already over.
Carbone wrote Trevor has already "broken up with Jamie" and "had no intention of ever being serious with [her] in the first place, regardless of what he told her."
This wasn't Trevor's first time on a reality TV show.
Before appearing on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Trevor auditioned for American Idol and is best remembered for having flirty exchanges with judge Katy Perry.
At the time he competed on American Idol, Trevor had a girlfriend, who even stood in the room during his first audition in front of Katy and the other two Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.