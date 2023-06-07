Juelia and Aaron -- who got engaged in July 2018 and welcomed a son Van Hayes, now 2, together -- initially planned to wed in Santa Barbara in June 2020, but their big day was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"People keep saying like, 'Aren't you guys married already?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, you would think so because we've been engaged forever,'" Juelia joked with Us Weekly on a recent episode of its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
Juelia and Aaron will be tying the knot in front of 40 guests next month.
And while Juelia said she wants the event to be "special" for her family and everyone involved, she admittedly had a laid-back approach to the planning process this time around.
"I'm like, 'I am not planning another wedding. I can't do it. I put so much effort into it,'" Juelia explained.
"We're just going to go off to Cancun and do all-inclusive and they can hand me my flowers that I don't even care [about] and we're doing it!"
Juelia gushed about how Aaron is "the best guy" and she can't wait to become his wife.
Juelia said when she had attended Evan and Carly's June 2017 wedding, she never anticipated or thought she'd meet the man of her dreams. Juelia's mother, however, remained optimistic.
"My mom said, 'Maybe you'll meet someone at the wedding!' But I said, 'Mom, no, that's not going to happen. I'm just going to go support my friend and that's it,'" Juelia recalled of supporting Carly.
"And, you know, there was Aaron -- tall, dark and handsome -- standing there and I'm like, 'Who are you?' He's like, 'I'm Evan's brother.' And I'm like, 'You are? I didn't even know Evan had a brother!' So yeah, Aaron's the best. He's hilarious. He's the best dad. He's just the sweetest. He's my best friend."
Juelia said she believes "everything happens for a reason," even though the odds weren't in Juelia and Aaron's favor when they began dating.
But not long after meeting, Aaron moved from Nashville, TN, to San Diego, CA, to be with Juelia and her daughter Ireland, now 10.
"I was like, 'If you're serious -- if you actually want to talk to me and date me -- then you need to come to San Diego and take me on a date, otherwise I'm not taking you seriously at all,'" Juelia shared.
"And so two weeks later, he came here and we went to Catalina Island together and literally the rest is history. We've been together ever since."
Juelia and Aaron have since welcomed Van together, and Aaron also had two sons from a previous relationship.
"It's so much fun and the kids love each other. It is honestly so sweet to see and they FaceTime [Aaron's sons] more than [we do]," Juelia gushed.
"We're like, 'Hey, can we talk to the boys?' Ireland's talking to them all the time and it's just so cute. And they're all obsessed with Van and Van's obsessed with them. It honestly couldn't be better."
Juelia explained to Us how she's able to keep her relationships with Evan and Carly separate considering the pair have divorced.
"I'm still there for my friend Carly but then also, like, Evan is going to be my brother-in-law and I care about him a lot," Juelia told the magazine. "It's interesting sometimes but I just keep it as separate as possible and support them both as best I can."
Juelia found fame when she competed for Chris Soules' heart on Season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 before appearing on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.
When Juelia announced her engagement in Summer 2018, she gushed about how Aaron made her "so happy" and they "went through the ups and downs" together.
"We made it here... stronger and happier than ever. I am so excited to say... WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!!" Juelia gushed in an Instagram post at the time.
"He is the best man I could ask for and my best friend... not to mention he makes me laugh till my stomach hurts every morning and every day. I never would have expected we would have met like we did but I am so freaking grateful that we did. I love you @theaaronbass!! Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world!!"
Evan congratulated the bride and groom-to-be on social media following Juelia's sweet announcement.
"So so happy for my brother getting engaged to this incredible woman," tweeted Evan, who has two children with Carly, who also competed on The Bachelor 19 with Juelia.
"These 2 snuck away to the beach after meeting at our wedding and then a little over a year later they sneak back to Mexico to get engaged!! Congrats @theaaronbass and @jueliakinney !!!"
Juelia had a long road to finding her happily ever after.
Juelia's late husband Dustin Kinney committed suicide in 2013. The pair had been married for three years and welcomed Ireland together, before Dustin sadly decided to take his own life.
And prior to meeting Aaron, Juelia dated The Bachelorette'sJJ Lane in 2016, and the couple attempted to hash out their issues on the ninth season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.