'Survivor' winner Mike Holloway and 'Big Brother' houseguest Meg Maley announce they're engaged!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/13/2020
Survivorwinner Mike Holloway and Big Brother alum Meg Maley have gotten engaged after dating for over four years.
Mike, who won Survivor: Worlds Apart in 2015, and Meg, who competed on Big Brother's seventeenth season that same year, both took to their own Instagram accounts on Friday to announce their big engagement news.
Mike posted a photo of the couple in each other's arms and captioned it, "I Liked it." In the photo, Meg was flashing her engagement ring on her left hand.
Meg posted the same picture as well as a video of Mike getting down on one knee and presenting her with a ring in a backyard garden.
"When he drives 23 hours to make sure you're with your family, plans a detailed fam scavenger hunt, the sweetest proposal and he's THE guy, you say yes. Could not be any happier," Meg captioned her post.
In the video Meg posted, she giggled with glee and seemingly cried before repeating "yes" after Mike popped the question.
The couple kissed in the video and Meg said the ring is "so pretty" and she "loved it."
"I think we're done!" Mike yelled in the video, before a dog ran over to show Meg some affection and then people could be heard cheering in the background.
"I love you!" Meg told her new fiance.
Congratulatory comments poured in fromSurvivor alums on Mike's post.