Survivor winner Mike Holloway and Big Brother alum Meg Maley have gotten engaged after dating for over four years.

Mike, who won Survivor: Worlds Apart in 2015, and Meg, who competed on Big Brother's seventeenth season that same year, both took to their own Instagram accounts on Friday to announce their big engagement news.

Mike posted a photo of the couple in each other's arms and captioned it, "I Liked it." In the photo, Meg was flashing her engagement ring on her left hand.

Meg posted the same picture as well as a video of Mike getting down on one knee and presenting her with a ring in a backyard garden.

"When he drives 23 hours to make sure you're with your family, plans a detailed fam scavenger hunt, the sweetest proposal and he's THE guy, you say yes. Could not be any happier," Meg captioned her post.

In the video Meg posted, she giggled with glee and seemingly cried before repeating "yes" after Mike popped the question.

The couple kissed in the video and Meg said the ring is "so pretty" and she "loved it."

"I think we're done!" Mike yelled in the video, before a dog ran over to show Meg some affection and then people could be heard cheering in the background.

"I love you!" Meg told her new fiance.

Congratulatory comments poured in from Survivor alums on Mike's post.

"Yes. This [is] such wonderful wonderful news. Congrats!" Aubry Bracco wrote.
"Yay! Congrats to you bothâ€¼ï¸" Rick Devens commented.

And Rodney Lavoie Jr. gushed, "So happy for you bro! Wish I could've been there to see."

Big Brother alums also expressed their support and happiness for the couple on Meg's Instagram post.

"Omg!!!! Congratulations my friend!!!" Kat Dunn commented.

"U deserve all the happiness in the world u r such a beautiful soul," Natalie Negrotti wrote. "I'M CRYINGGGGGG U TWO R ANGELS CONGRATS!!!"

And James Huling shared emoticons bawling their eyes out and added, "Congratulations Y'all."

Meg shared in February on Instagram how Mike had become an official commercial real estate agent.

One month earlier, Mike gushed about how Meg is "the love of my life" on social media.

And going back to December 2019, Meg revealed she and Mike had been dating for four years by celebrating the anniversary of when they first met.

"Somehow 4 years ago today, this guy knew to keep calling me...and calling me," Meg said on Instagram. "So thankful he did and so lucky to call him my family."

Meg was a 25-year-old server from New Jersey who was living in New York when she appeared on Big Brother's seventeenth season.

Meg made it all the way to Day 78 in the game but was evicted during a special double-eviction episode along with James.

Mike was a 38-year-old oil driller from Texas when he competed on Survivor and won the $1 million grand prize.

He defeated runner-up Carolyn Rivera and third-place finisher Will Sims II for the title of "Sole Survivor."

