HOME > Survivor > Survivor 42 'Survivor' recap: Lindsay Dolashewich wins "Do or Die" game, Drea Wheeler is voted out after playing two advantages!

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/12/2022



featured Lindsay Dolashewich surviving the "Do or Die" twist and the Kula Kula tribe voting out Drea Wheeler after she played two advantages during the Season 42 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT After Lindsay was declared safe in a game of chance, Drea, a 35-year-old fitness consultant from San Antonio, TX, who currently resides in Montreal, Quebec, was voted out of 42 at Tribal Council on Night 21 of the game in a 5-3 vote against Mike Turner, a 58-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, NJ.



RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)



Drea had placed two votes on Mike with her extra-vote advantage, and Romeo Escobar, a 37-year-old pageant coach from Los Angeles, CA, was the other vote for Mike.



"Man, I played the hardest game I think I could've played out here!" Drea said in her final words.



"And I wanted to go out with a bang. I wanted to go out playing everything that I had, and I did it all. I did my advantage and I did my extra vote out of my pants, so zero regrets! I just hope they all actually give a fight -- so bring it! That's all."



The broadcast began on Night 19 at Kula Kula's camp following the Tribal Council in which Hai Giang had been blindsided.



Mike explained how Hai had considered himself to be "untouchable" and was giving other people "marching orders," which he didn't appreciate.



Mike thought Hai deserved his ouster because he was playing too many different games and became "full of himself."



"Hai thought he was king, but his peasants banded together and set into motion the biggest blindside of the season. And quite frankly, I orchestrated it right from the beginning," Mike said in a confessional.



Meanwhile, Romeo took pride in playing a super chill and under-the-radar game.



"The inevitable is happening. Everyone is looking to take out these big threats, and it's perfect for me. I can just sit back and let these big egos eat each other up and then the underdogs can take over this game," Romeo explained to the cameras.



At this point, Drea and Lindsay Dolashewich, a 31-year-old dietitian from Morganville, NJ, who currently resides in Asbury Park, NJ, had pieces of the "Amulet," which had become a "Steal a Vote" for the women if they could work together.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

If Lindsay or Drea managed to take the other woman out, then the "Steal a Vote" would become an Immunity Idol for the surviving person.



On Day 20, comradery at camp was great. Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario, said she was miserable, hungry and in pain, but at the same time, she was having so much fun.



Maryanne bragged about how people didn't consider her to be a threat but they were wrong. However, that assumption would help her to live another week in the game.



"Who would've thought that the people on the bottom are now in the power position?" Maryanne gushed to Romeo.



Without Maryanne and Romeo in the conversation, Mike announced to the group how they were the best five in the game and so they should just fight it out until the end.



RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)



"It surprises me that the two of them are still here," Drea noted of Maryanne and Romeo.



Mike said Romeo didn't work around camp or seem to care, and then Romeo was shown sneaking a grab of rice from the pot. Romeo even admitted he wasn't doing anything for anybody else in the game.



ADVERTISEMENT



The group of five agreed to stick it out, with Mike giving everyone his word, and Drea gushed, "Let's do this!"



But then Mike took a walk with Omar Zaheer, a 31-year-old veterinarian from Kitchener, Ontario, who currently resides in Whitby, Ontario, and mentioned how he was just trying to make Drea feel safe.



Mike pointed out to Omar and Lindsay how Drea was going to win if she made it to the Final 3. Mike also said she's "very dangerous" with her extra vote, and he wasn't even working with her up to that point.



Omar said Mike was trying to "rule" and tell people what to do, but he was painting a target on his back because of that.



"I don't trust anything Mike is saying anymore. I think he is playing harder than he's letting on, and you can tell he's become what he was accusing Hai of doing. He's become the new Hai, and that's not going to work for him out here," Omar insisted.



Later that day, Jonathan Young, a 29-year-old beach service co-owner from Gadsden, AL, who currently resides in Gulf Shores, AL, felt extremely fatigued and weak due to starvation. He said he needed more calories than everyone else given his size and no one understood how hard this was for him.



However, Jonathan was still providing for his tribe by making fire and fishing. At one point, Drea asked Jonathan to help her with a net and was clearly depending on his guidance, which made Jonathan -- who was trying to rest in that moment -- snap, "I'm doing everything I can do."



Drea accused Jonathan of being rude and "hangry," which really pissed her off, and since she's allergic to coconut and can't eat it, she believed they were on the same page in regards to weight loss.



Jonathan wanted to be a little more appreciated, saying that if his strategy was not being seen, then it wasn't working. He also feared Drea was going to target him as a result.



Lindsay and Drea then discussed how they couldn't let Jonathan win immunity, and Lindsay told the cameras that she wanted Jonathan out because he allegedly wasn't a great ally and just dictated what she should do in the game.



The two girls also shared with Maryanne and Romeo how Jonathan needed to go next as "Priority No. 1."



On Day 21, the Kula Kula tribe met host



ADVERTISEMENT



RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Last season on 41, Deshawn Radden was in trouble and played "Do or Die" and won. His tribe couldn't vote him out and he ended up making it to the Final 3.



"There is no easy choice. If you need immunity, you have to compete. But if you compete and you're first out, you gotta play 'Do or Die.' What would you do? And remember, they have not seen Season 41, so they're going to be shocked," Jeff explained to the cameras.



Once Lindsay returned the immunity necklace, Jeff told the castaways that for the challenge, each player must balance on a narrow perch while holding a handle behind his or her head. If at any point a foot comes off or a hand lets go, that player would be out of the challenge.



The last person left standing would win immunity and be guaranteed a spot in the Final 6.



Jeff then announced the twist, saying the first person to fall out of this challenge would have to play "a potentially deadly game of chance" called " : Do or Die."



At Tribal Council that evening, the first person to fall out of the challenge would play this game of chance. If the person won, a normal Tribal Council would commence and somebody else would be voted out.



But if that player lost, he or she would be out -- and that's it. Not even an idol could protect that person.



Jeff therefore allowed the castaways to choose whether or not they'd like to compete in the challenge at all.



"Remember, 'Do or Die' doesn't mean you're out, it could mean you're totally safe!" Jeff declared.



The castaways who chose to play were Jonathan and Lindsay, and that was it!



ADVERTISEMENT



After about 12 minutes, Lindsay dropped first and so Jonathan won individual immunity in "a torturous challenge," according to Jeff.



RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)



Jonathan said if it's time for Lindsay to go, then he's okay with her leaving.



And Lindsay, a former competitive football player, called it "a dumb decision" because she felt safe but had just wanted to beat Jonathan. She cried about having failed and was very disappointed in herself.



Meanwhile, Drea still had her "Steal a Vote" and "Knowledge is Power" advantage. And if Lindsay went home, Drea would have an idol.



Lindsay liked the idea of targeting Drea because she's "a badass woman" with the other piece of her Amulet. Jonathan and Maryanne also acknowledged how Drea would be very hard to beat in the end, if not impossible to beat.



"Drea better hope that I go home, because if not, it's going to be her," Lindsay boasted.



Going into Tribal Council, Mike said he wouldn't hesitate to play his idol if he didn't feel safe. And Omar thought it would be too risky to switch votes onto Mike due to that idol.



Omar therefore determined that Lindsay or Drea going home was "set in stone," and Drea was starting to feel like Mike had been lying to her.



Drea then shared with Omar how she planned to steal Mike's immunity idol from him with her "Knowledge is Power" advantage. Drea intended to take his idol and then vote him out with Omar, Lindsay, Romeo and her extra vote.



Omar suddenly changed his mind again, saying it may be the perfect opportunity to take Mike out. But then Lindsay suggested to Omar they should convince Mike to give them his idol so they would still have it in their possession to play later.



ADVERTISEMENT RELATED LINK: 'BIG BROTHER' SHOWMANCES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHICH COUPLES HAVE SPLIT UP?? (PHOTOS)



"By removing the idol from Mike's pocket and putting it in mine, Drea's advantage is basically neutered and so is Mike's, because he doesn't have his idol! And then it's like free for the taking, you could take either one out!" Omar explained.



Omar knew he had the potential to make so many great decisions as well as an awesome blindside.



At Tribal Council that night, the tribe complimented and praised Lindsay for her competitive spirit and bold approach to the game before she played "Do or Die."



Lindsay had a one in three chance of surviving the game. There were three boxes -- one with a flame picture inside and two with skull pictures inside. If Lindsay picked the box with the flame, she'd live to see another day on . A skull would equal her elimination.



In a shocking result, Lindsay selected the flame and got to stay in the game! Halfway through the game, Jeff allowed her to change her decision but she chose to stick with her gut, which ended up being correct.



"You deserve that!" Mike announced.



Lindsay was "speechless" and felt so much relief, and she gushed, "I love ! This is awesome!"



Drea then played her "Knowledge is Power" advantage, and Mike seemed to realize immediately that he was in trouble. Drea could only ask one player one time, and so she asked, "Mike, do you have an idol?"



"No," Mike replied.



RELATED LINK: 'THE AMAZING RACE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)



Jeff confirmed that Mike couldn't lie, and then Mike explained to viewers how Omar had made him aware of Drea's advantage and her intention to put it in play. Mike hoped Omar was telling the truth and Omar would eventually give it back to him.



ADVERTISEMENT



Jeff proceeded to read the votes aloud in the following order: Drea, Mike, Drea, Mike, Drea, Mike, Drea, and Drea.



After Drea was voted out, she and Mike celebrated and cheered over the fact Drea had thrown two votes on him and she went out of the game fighting. There was laughter and joy, and Drea left the game with class, poise and a big smile.



"Jonathan, believe it or not, you were never on my radar, but you were always after me. And Mike, if you make it to the end, you'll probably win," Drea announced.



"Thank you," Mike replied. "The kiss of death!"



RELATED LINK: 'SURVIVOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO'S STILL TOGETHER?! WHICH SHOWMANCES SPLIT UP? (PHOTOS)



And Drea continued, "Romeo, you've been on the block every time. Omar, you're the only person I told my secret to, and I want everyone else to know that. Maryanne, keep being you, babe."



On the tribe's way out of Tribal Council, Mike expressed to Lindsay how he was so happy for her.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Lindsay Dolashewich surviving the "Do or Die" twist and the Kula Kula tribe voting out Drea Wheeler after she played two advantages during the Season 42 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.After Lindsay was declared safe in a game of chance, Drea, a 35-year-old fitness consultant from San Antonio, TX, who currently resides in Montreal, Quebec, was voted out of 42 at Tribal Council on Night 21 of the game in a 5-3 vote against Mike Turner, a 58-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, NJ.Drea had placed two votes on Mike with her extra-vote advantage, and Romeo Escobar, a 37-year-old pageant coach from Los Angeles, CA, was the other vote for Mike."Man, I played the hardest game I think I could've played out here!" Drea said in her final words."And I wanted to go out with a bang. I wanted to go out playing everything that I had, and I did it all. I did my advantage and I did my extra vote out of my pants, so zero regrets! I just hope they all actually give a fight -- so bring it! That's all."The broadcast began on Night 19 at Kula Kula's camp following the Tribal Council in which Hai Giang had been blindsided.Mike explained how Hai had considered himself to be "untouchable" and was giving other people "marching orders," which he didn't appreciate.Mike thought Hai deserved his ouster because he was playing too many different games and became "full of himself.""Hai thought he was king, but his peasants banded together and set into motion the biggest blindside of the season. And quite frankly, I orchestrated it right from the beginning," Mike said in a confessional.Meanwhile, Romeo took pride in playing a super chill and under-the-radar game."The inevitable is happening. Everyone is looking to take out these big threats, and it's perfect for me. I can just sit back and let these big egos eat each other up and then the underdogs can take over this game," Romeo explained to the cameras.At this point, Drea and Lindsay Dolashewich, a 31-year-old dietitian from Morganville, NJ, who currently resides in Asbury Park, NJ, had pieces of the "Amulet," which had become a "Steal a Vote" for the women if they could work together.If Lindsay or Drea managed to take the other woman out, then the "Steal a Vote" would become an Immunity Idol for the surviving person.On Day 20, comradery at camp was great. Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario, said she was miserable, hungry and in pain, but at the same time, she was having so much fun.Maryanne bragged about how people didn't consider her to be a threat but they were wrong. However, that assumption would help her to live another week in the game."Who would've thought that the people on the bottom are now in the power position?" Maryanne gushed to Romeo.Without Maryanne and Romeo in the conversation, Mike announced to the group how they were the best five in the game and so they should just fight it out until the end."It surprises me that the two of them are still here," Drea noted of Maryanne and Romeo.Mike said Romeo didn't work around camp or seem to care, and then Romeo was shown sneaking a grab of rice from the pot. Romeo even admitted he wasn't doing anything for anybody else in the game.Drea acknowledged how she wanted to compete against the people who were truly fighting for $1 million, not against someone who was just "sitting around and eating scraps," which really bothered her.The group of five agreed to stick it out, with Mike giving everyone his word, and Drea gushed, "Let's do this!"But then Mike took a walk with Omar Zaheer, a 31-year-old veterinarian from Kitchener, Ontario, who currently resides in Whitby, Ontario, and mentioned how he was just trying to make Drea feel safe.Mike pointed out to Omar and Lindsay how Drea was going to win if she made it to the Final 3. Mike also said she's "very dangerous" with her extra vote, and he wasn't even working with her up to that point.Omar said Mike was trying to "rule" and tell people what to do, but he was painting a target on his back because of that."I don't trust anything Mike is saying anymore. I think he is playing harder than he's letting on, and you can tell he's become what he was accusing Hai of doing. He's become the new Hai, and that's not going to work for him out here," Omar insisted.Later that day, Jonathan Young, a 29-year-old beach service co-owner from Gadsden, AL, who currently resides in Gulf Shores, AL, felt extremely fatigued and weak due to starvation. He said he needed more calories than everyone else given his size and no one understood how hard this was for him.However, Jonathan was still providing for his tribe by making fire and fishing. At one point, Drea asked Jonathan to help her with a net and was clearly depending on his guidance, which made Jonathan -- who was trying to rest in that moment -- snap, "I'm doing everything I can do."Drea accused Jonathan of being rude and "hangry," which really pissed her off, and since she's allergic to coconut and can't eat it, she believed they were on the same page in regards to weight loss.Jonathan wanted to be a little more appreciated, saying that if his strategy was not being seen, then it wasn't working. He also feared Drea was going to target him as a result.Lindsay and Drea then discussed how they couldn't let Jonathan win immunity, and Lindsay told the cameras that she wanted Jonathan out because he allegedly wasn't a great ally and just dictated what she should do in the game.The two girls also shared with Maryanne and Romeo how Jonathan needed to go next as "Priority No. 1."On Day 21, the Kula Kula tribe met host Jeff Probst , who announced the "Do or Die" twist was coming into play, which could potentially help a player who's on the bottom."If they win, they are safe and can't be voted out. If they lose, they are out. But there is no vote involved and nothing can save them. It is them against the game," Jeff explained to viewers watching at home.Last season on 41, Deshawn Radden was in trouble and played "Do or Die" and won. His tribe couldn't vote him out and he ended up making it to the Final 3."There is no easy choice. If you need immunity, you have to compete. But if you compete and you're first out, you gotta play 'Do or Die.' What would you do? And remember, they have not seen Season 41, so they're going to be shocked," Jeff explained to the cameras.Once Lindsay returned the immunity necklace, Jeff told the castaways that for the challenge, each player must balance on a narrow perch while holding a handle behind his or her head. If at any point a foot comes off or a hand lets go, that player would be out of the challenge.The last person left standing would win immunity and be guaranteed a spot in the Final 6.Jeff then announced the twist, saying the first person to fall out of this challenge would have to play "a potentially deadly game of chance" called " : Do or Die."At Tribal Council that evening, the first person to fall out of the challenge would play this game of chance. If the person won, a normal Tribal Council would commence and somebody else would be voted out.But if that player lost, he or she would be out -- and that's it. Not even an idol could protect that person.Jeff therefore allowed the castaways to choose whether or not they'd like to compete in the challenge at all."Remember, 'Do or Die' doesn't mean you're out, it could mean you're totally safe!" Jeff declared.The castaways who chose to play were Jonathan and Lindsay, and that was it!Drea, Romeo, Mike, Omar and Maryanne therefore chose to sit out and would have no shot at immunity.After about 12 minutes, Lindsay dropped first and so Jonathan won individual immunity in "a torturous challenge," according to Jeff.Jonathan said if it's time for Lindsay to go, then he's okay with her leaving.And Lindsay, a former competitive football player, called it "a dumb decision" because she felt safe but had just wanted to beat Jonathan. She cried about having failed and was very disappointed in herself.Meanwhile, Drea still had her "Steal a Vote" and "Knowledge is Power" advantage. And if Lindsay went home, Drea would have an idol.Lindsay liked the idea of targeting Drea because she's "a badass woman" with the other piece of her Amulet. Jonathan and Maryanne also acknowledged how Drea would be very hard to beat in the end, if not impossible to beat."Drea better hope that I go home, because if not, it's going to be her," Lindsay boasted.Going into Tribal Council, Mike said he wouldn't hesitate to play his idol if he didn't feel safe. And Omar thought it would be too risky to switch votes onto Mike due to that idol.Omar therefore determined that Lindsay or Drea going home was "set in stone," and Drea was starting to feel like Mike had been lying to her.Drea then shared with Omar how she planned to steal Mike's immunity idol from him with her "Knowledge is Power" advantage. Drea intended to take his idol and then vote him out with Omar, Lindsay, Romeo and her extra vote.Omar suddenly changed his mind again, saying it may be the perfect opportunity to take Mike out. But then Lindsay suggested to Omar they should convince Mike to give them his idol so they would still have it in their possession to play later."By removing the idol from Mike's pocket and putting it in mine, Drea's advantage is basically neutered and so is Mike's, because he doesn't have his idol! And then it's like free for the taking, you could take either one out!" Omar explained.Omar knew he had the potential to make so many great decisions as well as an awesome blindside.At Tribal Council that night, the tribe complimented and praised Lindsay for her competitive spirit and bold approach to the game before she played "Do or Die."Lindsay had a one in three chance of surviving the game. There were three boxes -- one with a flame picture inside and two with skull pictures inside. If Lindsay picked the box with the flame, she'd live to see another day on . A skull would equal her elimination.In a shocking result, Lindsay selected the flame and got to stay in the game! Halfway through the game, Jeff allowed her to change her decision but she chose to stick with her gut, which ended up being correct."You deserve that!" Mike announced.Lindsay was "speechless" and felt so much relief, and she gushed, "I love ! This is awesome!"Drea then played her "Knowledge is Power" advantage, and Mike seemed to realize immediately that he was in trouble. Drea could only ask one player one time, and so she asked, "Mike, do you have an idol?""No," Mike replied.Jeff confirmed that Mike couldn't lie, and then Mike explained to viewers how Omar had made him aware of Drea's advantage and her intention to put it in play. Mike hoped Omar was telling the truth and Omar would eventually give it back to him.It then became time to vote, and Mike wrote Drea's name down. As for Drea, she voted twice for Mike.Jeff proceeded to read the votes aloud in the following order: Drea, Mike, Drea, Mike, Drea, Mike, Drea, and Drea.After Drea was voted out, she and Mike celebrated and cheered over the fact Drea had thrown two votes on him and she went out of the game fighting. There was laughter and joy, and Drea left the game with class, poise and a big smile."Jonathan, believe it or not, you were never on my radar, but you were always after me. And Mike, if you make it to the end, you'll probably win," Drea announced."Thank you," Mike replied. "The kiss of death!"And Drea continued, "Romeo, you've been on the block every time. Omar, you're the only person I told my secret to, and I want everyone else to know that. Maryanne, keep being you, babe."On the tribe's way out of Tribal Council, Mike expressed to Lindsay how he was so happy for her. SURVIVOR 42 SURVIVOR SHOWMANCE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? MORE SURVIVOR 42 NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Married at First Sight' Decision Day: All four couples shockingly choose to stay married and reveal near-future plans!

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT

































ADVERTISEMENT



















































Page generated Thu May 12, 2022 18:39 pm in 1.1364991664886 seconds



