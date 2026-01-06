A documentary chronicling the making of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix Jan. 12.

Set in 1980s Indiana, the show followed a group of young friends battling supernatural monsters and the government scientists trying to weaponize them.

It starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

The final episode premiered on the streaming platform New Year's Eve.