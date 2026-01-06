Lily Collins' romantic dramedy, Emily in Paris, has been renewed for a sixth season.

"Home sweet home," the streaming service posted Monday. "Emily in Paris is returning for Season 6!"

Season 5 of the series premiered on the streaming service last month and saw Emily (Collins) continuing her work for Agence Grateau marketing in Italy, and exploring a relationship with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

Created by Darren Starr (Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the CIty), the series also stars Minnie Driver, Philippine Leroy-Bealieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Lavisount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Bryan Greenberg and Michele Laroque.