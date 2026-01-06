A private funeral has been held in New York for journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.

The granddaughter of the late President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie died of leukemia on Dec. 30. She was 35.

The New York Post said Tatiana's parents, her siblings Jack and Rose, and cousins Kerry and Joe Kennedy III were among the mourners seen entering the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in Manhattan Monday.

People.com said comedian David Letterman and fashion designer Carolina Herrera also attended the service at the church where Jackie Kennedy's funeral was held in 1994.

The JFK Library Foundation also released a photo of Tatiana smiling and playing with her husband George Moran and their young children -- Edwin and Josephine -- outdoors.

"As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her," the photo is captioned.