Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie are set to announce the nominees for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on Wednesday.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin is expected to deliver remarks before the names are read.

The event will be streamed live from Los Angeles at 1 p.m. on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, honor excellence in film and TV acting.

Winners will be announced at a gala at Hollywood's Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on March 1. It will stream live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford is slated to receive the Life Achievement Award at the ceremony.

This is a big week for Heated Rivalry fans.

Storrie's co-star Hudson Williams has been booked to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.