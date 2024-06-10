Music star Maren Morris came out as bisexual in an Instagram post Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride," Morris captioned a photo gallery, which includes a snapshot of her holding up a rainbow flag.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter kicked off her RSVP concert last month in San Francisco.

The stage show is set to run through July 31 in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Betty Who is a special guest on select dates.

Morris released the EP The Bridge in September 2023 after announcing she was leaving the world of country for a pop music career.