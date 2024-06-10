The 2024 Peabody Awards were presented for excellence in media at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills Sunday night.

Winners such as Star Trek, The Bear, Dead Ringers, Judy Blume Forever, The Last of Us, Fellow Travelers, Reservation Dogs, 20 Days in Mariupol and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had been previously announced in May, but their stars and creators didn't pick up their prizes until a ceremony host by Kumail Nanjiani this weekend.

Mel Brooks also won the Peabody Career Achievement Award while Quinta Brunson collected the Peabody Trailblazer Award.

"Whether courageously documenting wars across the globe or cleverly bringing much needed smiles to our faces, the winners of the 84th Peabody Awards each crafted compelling and imaginative stories," Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said at the time the winners were announced.

"Spanning a wide range of mediums and genres, they delivered enthralling projects that are worthy of our highest recognition."