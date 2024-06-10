Rian Johnson is giving a glimpse of Knives Out 3.

The writer and director shared a first photo for the film, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, on Monday.

In the photo, star Daniel Craig debuts a new look as his character, famed private detective Benoit Blanc. Craig is seen wearing a three-piece suit and sporting new long hair.

Johnson announced in the caption that production has started on Wake Up Dead Man.

"Aaaaand we're off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery 'Wake Up Dead Man' - see you on the other side," he wrote.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

The film follows the original Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022).