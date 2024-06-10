Monday's animated Google Doodle is intended to spotlight this year's Dragon Boat Festival, which typically takes place on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar.

"Anywhere with a view of the water will be packed with people watching the main event of the day: dragon boat racing. Teams of up to 90 people pile into long wooden boats painted to resemble colorful dragons," Google's homepage said.

"After painting the eyes on the dragon to bring it to life, it's time to paddle along to a drumbeat and get to the finish line before the other teams."

Along with the competition, traditional activities associated with the festival include hanging sachets of herbs and plants that repel bugs and trying to balance eggs at noon to bring good luck.

Realgar wine and sticky rice dumplings called zongzi are popular treats served during this event.