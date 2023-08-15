Shania Twain will launch a new Las Vegas residency in 2024.

The 57-year-old country music star announced Come on Over, a new residency show at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, on Tuesday.

Twain shared the news on Instagram alongside a video showing her doing chores around the house. The singer suddenly stops her cleaning and declares she's "going to Vegas."

"The news is out - I'm returning to Vegas! My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv @phvegas! I'm giving you ALL THE HITS," she captioned the post.

Come on Over opens May 10, 2024 and will run into December of that year. Tickets go on sale Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday.

"I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre," Twain said in a statement. "The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!"

Twain released her most recent album, Queen of Me, in February.

The Come on Over dates are as follows:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 29, 30

Dec. 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14