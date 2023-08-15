Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he's "secure" in his marriage with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old actor discussed his relationship with his wife, a director 23 years his senior, in a new interview with Esquire.

Taylor-Johnson was 18 when he first met Sam Taylor-Johnson, then 41, in 2008 during an audition for her film Nowhere Boy. The couple got engaged in 2009 and married in 2012.

Today, Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have two daughters together, ages 11 and 13, along with Sam's two daughters from her previous marriage. The pair have collaborated on the film A Million Little Pieces and other projects.

In the interview, Taylor-Johnson dismissed the idea that his marriage with Sam Taylor-Johnson works because of their creative partnership.

"I don't know," he said. "I don't think that's accurate. Yeah, we worked -- I met Sam as actor and director. I think we're really great at collaborating. But that's not why I fell in love with her."

Taylor-Johnson shared how he always wanted a big family, saying, "I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids."

He explained that he keeps his relationship largely private because it is "precious."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I'm trying to be as honest as possible," he said. "I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going unlock things that are actually precious to me."

Taylor-Johnson will star in Kraven the Hunter, a new film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. He is also rumored to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.