The Originals actress Danielle Campbell is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, actor Colin Woodell, on Monday.

Campbell shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Woodell. One picture shows Campbell wearing a large ring on her left hand.

"You and me," she captioned the post.

Campbell's Originals co-stars Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel congratulated the couple in the comments.

"Awww so happy for you both," Holt wrote.

"so happy for both of you!!!" Voelkel said.

Campbell marked her fifth anniversary with Woodell in February by sharing a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

"5 years with you," she wrote.

Campbell played Davina Claire on The Originals, a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries. Woodell appeared as Aiden in The Originals Season 2 and will star in the John Wick prequel series The Continental.