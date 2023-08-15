Amazon is giving a glimpse of its Neighbours revival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Freevee shared a trailer for new episodes of the long-running Australian soap opera Tuesday.

Neighbours follows "the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne."

The new episodes open two years after the show's 2022 finale.

Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano and Xavier Molyneux star.

Neighbours originally premiered in 1985. Amazon picked up the show in November 2022 following its cancellation.

Neighbours will return Sept. 18 on Amazon Freevee, with new episodes to be released daily Monday through Thursday. The show will stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Previous seasons of Neighbours are available to stream now on Amazon Freevee.