Neighbours originally premiered in 1985. Amazon picked up the show in November 2022 following its cancellation.
Neighbours will return Sept. 18 on Amazon Freevee, with new episodes to be released daily Monday through Thursday. The show will stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.
Previous seasons of Neighbours are available to stream now on Amazon Freevee.
