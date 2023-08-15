The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner says he hopes to find his "person" on the show.

The 71-year-old widower and grandfather from Indiana discussed his hopes and expectations for the Bachelor spinoff series during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special Monday.

Turner was announced as the first Golden Bachelor in July.

The retired restaurateur was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who died in 2017. He has two daughters, Angie and Jenny, with his late wife, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

On The Men Tell All, Turner said he's not looking to replicate the love and relationship he had with Toni.

"What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I looked for when I was in high school and college," the star explained.

"So I believe I'll find my person, the new person that will make me whole again. And I think we'll knit a wonderful relationship. But I don't think it'll look like the relationship I had with Toni," he added. "And I don't think it would be right to do it that way."

The Golden Bachelor will see Turner meet and date a large group of single women with the goal of finding his special someone. Turner said Monday that he is open to Fantasy Suite, or overnight, dates.

"I would say yes," he said. "But what they would look like might be a little different. That's a long way down the journey. It's a long way. And I think there's a lot of steps that I and a potential partner would need to go through to get to that to make it a comfortable situation."

The Golden Bachelor will premiere on ABC in the fall.