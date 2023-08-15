Ashley Olsen is a new mom.

TMZ reported Monday that Olsen, 37, recently welcomed her first child, son Otto, with her husband, Louis Eisner.

Page Six confirmed the news.

Olsen gave birth a few months ago, according to Us Weekly.

"Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents," a source said.

Olsen and Eisner kept Olsen's pregnancy quiet.

The couple married at a private ceremony in December 2022. The wedding was "a small affair" with guests including Olsen's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, People previously reported.

"She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well," a source said. "For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

Olsen and Eisner have been linked since 2017.

Olsen and her sister Mary-Kate Olsen came to fame on the ABC sitcom Full House and have since pursued fashion design.